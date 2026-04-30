Habib Diallo News: Back available Saturday

Diallo (hamstring) is back available for Saturday's clash against Monaco after missing the previous fixture, according to coach Benoit Tavenot.

Diallo's return is a significant boost for Metz, as the forward is an undisputed starter who had been sidelined after an early exit in the last match. The forward has been one of the more consistent attacking contributors this season, registering four goals across 23 Ligue 1 appearances. His return should see Lucas Michal and Giorgi Kvilitaia revert to depth roles after covering in his absence.