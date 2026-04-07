Habib Diallo headshot

Habib Diallo News: Takes three shots in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Diallo had three off-target shots and created two chances during Sunday's scoreless draw against Nantes.

Diallo bounced back after having some quiet performances last month, getting involved in multiple dangerous plays. However, the forward wasn't accurate in front of the net and saw his scoreless streak being extended to nine matches, something that is significantly hurting his fantasy outlook.

Habib Diallo
Metz
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