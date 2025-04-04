Habib Diarra Injury: Available against Reims

Diarra (ankle) has been training with the team and is an option to face Reims on Sunday, coach Liam Rosenior said in the press conference. "Habib has trained with the group, I'm happy, he's our captain, he's part of a very good team, he's in good shape, I don't know if he'll start against Reims, I'll have to make some choices, but yes, I'm glad he's back for the end of the season."

Diarra missed the last three games due to an ankle injury but has been training with the squad this week and is available for Sunday's game. The captain could return directly to the starting lineup, as he is in good shape according to his coach. If he isn't fit enough to start, Valentin Barco will replace him again in midfield.