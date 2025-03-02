Habib Diarra Injury: Injured in win
Diarra registered one shot (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus AJ Auxerre. He was injured and subbed out in the 38th minute.
Diarra had to come off in the 38th minute Sunday with a suspected injury. He had appeared in the lineup the last 12 matches in a row, collecting two goals and two assists in that span. The midfielder was replaced by Guemissongui Oattara against Auxerre.
