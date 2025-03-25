Habib Diarra Injury: Not available for Lyon

Diarra (ankle) resumed running in training on Monday but will still be out for Friday's clash against Lyon, Dernieres Nouvelles D'Alsace reports.

Diarra was forced off in the first half of the match against Auxerre due to an ankle injury and is still recovering from it. He was spotted running in training on Monday but will not make the squad for Friday's clash against OL. Valentin Barco is expected to play in a more central midfield role until Diarra returns.