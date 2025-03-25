Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Habib Diarra headshot

Habib Diarra Injury: Not available for Lyon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2025

Diarra (ankle) resumed running in training on Monday but will still be out for Friday's clash against Lyon, Dernieres Nouvelles D'Alsace reports.

Diarra was forced off in the first half of the match against Auxerre due to an ankle injury and is still recovering from it. He was spotted running in training on Monday but will not make the squad for Friday's clash against OL. Valentin Barco is expected to play in a more central midfield role until Diarra returns.

Habib Diarra
Strasbourg
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now