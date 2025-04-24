Habib Diarra Injury: Option for Saturday

Diarra (undisclosed) is an option for Saturday's match against St. Etienne, according to manager Liam Rosenior. "Habib is training well and will be available too."

Diarra is returning from his injury complications this week, as the midfielder is set to be an option for Saturday's contest. This is good news for the club, as he has started in each of their past two outings. That said, he will hope to see that spot back immediately, bagging seven goal contributions on 26 appearances this season.