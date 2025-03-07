Habib Diarra Injury: Out two more matches

Diarra (undisclosed) is expected to return for the March 28 match against Lyon, according to manager Liam Rosenior. "We hope to get Habib back for Lyon."

Diarra will miss some time after picking up an injury last contest, as he is now set to miss two matches and return after the international break. This will be a tough loss for the club, as he is a regular starter, having yet to miss a match this season. That said, this will force a change, with Pape Diong as a possible replacement.