Habib Diarra headshot

Habib Diarra News: Assists in Sunday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Diarra assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-0 win versus Tottenham Hotspur.

Diarra assisted Nordi Mukiele's goal in the 61st minute Sunday, the lone goal of the match. It marked his first assist of the season and his first goal contribution since March 3. In addition to his season-high two chances created, he was also credited with his second clean sheet of the campaign.

Habib Diarra
Sunderland
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