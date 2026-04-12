Habib Diarra News: Assists in Sunday's win
Diarra assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-0 win versus Tottenham Hotspur.
Diarra assisted Nordi Mukiele's goal in the 61st minute Sunday, the lone goal of the match. It marked his first assist of the season and his first goal contribution since March 3. In addition to his season-high two chances created, he was also credited with his second clean sheet of the campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Habib Diarra See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks16 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3217 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3126 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3126 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, March 1430 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Habib Diarra See More