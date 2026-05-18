Habib Diarra headshot

Habib Diarra News: Bags assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 18, 2026 at 3:15pm

Diarra assisted once to go with two crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-1 victory versus Everton.

Diarra only appeared for 13 minutes Sunday but was still able to make a mark on the match, finding Wilson Isidor in extra time. This brings the midfielder to two goals and two assists this campaign in 19 appearances (15 starts). However, he has not started in their past three games, hoping to be picked for the season finale after a starting role for much of the second half of the campaign.

Habib Diarra
Sunderland
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