Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Habib Diarra headshot

Habib Diarra News: Returns to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Diarra (undisclosed) is on the bench for Saturday's clash with Saint-Etienne.

Diarra is back in the squad for Saturday's contest but will start from the bench after dealing with injury complications. The midfielder had started the club's past two outings before his setback and his expected to reclaim his starting role in the coming fixtures. He is likely going to feature off bench if called upon during the game.

Habib Diarra
Strasbourg
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now