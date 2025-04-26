Habib Diarra News: Returns to bench
Diarra (undisclosed) is on the bench for Saturday's clash with Saint-Etienne.
Diarra is back in the squad for Saturday's contest but will start from the bench after dealing with injury complications. The midfielder had started the club's past two outings before his setback and his expected to reclaim his starting role in the coming fixtures. He is likely going to feature off bench if called upon during the game.
