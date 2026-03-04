Habib Diarra News: Scores winner from penalty
Diarra scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Tuesday's 1-0 victory against Leeds United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 58th minute.
Diarra converted a penalty with a low strike down the middle to score the winner in Tuesday's clash against Leeds United. The midfielder has now started seven consecutive matches and continues to prove his importance in the attacking phase, scoring three goals during that span.
