Habib Diarra News: Three shots Saturday
Diarra had three shots (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Wolverhampton.
Diarra would see a decent tally of shots with three, but was unable to find the back of the net, as none of the three shots would be on target. This comes in only 18 minutes of play as he would appear off the bench, his first missed start since Jan. 24.
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