Hafiz Ibrahim headshot

Hafiz Ibrahim Injury: Doubtful against Strasbourg

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Ibrahim (thigh) received a big knock against Cannes in the French Cup on Wednesday and is doubtful to face Strasbourg on Sunday, coach Samba Diawara said in the press conference.

Ibrahim took a heavy hit to his thigh on Wednesday and is doubtful for Sunday's squad. His possible absence is unlikely to affect the starting lineup as he has started only one of his five possible matches this season for Reims.

Hafiz Ibrahim
Reims
