Hafiz Ibrahim Injury: Doubtful against Strasbourg
Ibrahim (thigh) received a big knock against Cannes in the French Cup on Wednesday and is doubtful to face Strasbourg on Sunday, coach Samba Diawara said in the press conference.
Ibrahim took a heavy hit to his thigh on Wednesday and is doubtful for Sunday's squad. His possible absence is unlikely to affect the starting lineup as he has started only one of his five possible matches this season for Reims.
