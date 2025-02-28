Fantasy Soccer
Hafiz Ibrahim headshot

Hafiz Ibrahim News: Clears suspension in cup game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Ibrahim completed his suspension for his straight red card in his league debut during the French Cup game this midweek and will be eligible to face Monaco on Friday.

Ibrahim missed the French Cup game against Angers due to his straight red card. He is now back and available for Friday's clash. That said, just like his first ever game with Reims, he is expected to be a bench option for that game.

Hafiz Ibrahim
Reims
