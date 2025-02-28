Hafiz Ibrahim News: Clears suspension in cup game
Ibrahim completed his suspension for his straight red card in his league debut during the French Cup game this midweek and will be eligible to face Monaco on Friday.
Ibrahim missed the French Cup game against Angers due to his straight red card. He is now back and available for Friday's clash. That said, just like his first ever game with Reims, he is expected to be a bench option for that game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now