Hafiz Ibrahim News: Provides assist off bench

Ibrahim assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 win against Marseille.

Ibrahim was on the bench after starting the last game but remained motivated and made a strong impact after coming on. He provided a well-placed assist for Valentin Atangana Edoa's goal, extending Reims' lead to three with 20 minutes remaining. The young forward should continue to see regular playing time for the rest of the season, either as a substitute or occasional starter in the frontline. His next opportunity to feature will be against Strasbourg on Sunday.