Haissem Hassan News: Assists against Sociedad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Hassan assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Real Sociedad.

Hassan provided one assist during Saturday's draw after sending in five crosses and creating a chance as well. It was a solid showing on the whole and the midfielder was tough to handle throughout the match. That said, he will be hard pressed to build on this form as Oviedo have struggled to control most matches.

Haissem Hassan
Oviedo
