Haissem Hassan headshot

Haissem Hassan News: Eight crosses in home loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Hassan recorded eight crosses (one accurate) and two tackles in Saturday's 1-0 loss versus Atlético Madrid.

Hassan attempted eight crosses as his side fell to a 1-0 loss to Atletico Madrid. He has provided three assists this season, two of which have come in the last six matches. He completed one of his eight crosses and while he has attempted eight crosses on four occassions, this is the first time he has completed fewer than three when attempting eight.

Haissem Hassan
Oviedo
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Haissem Hassan See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Haissem Hassan See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
221 days ago