Haissem Hassan News: Eight crosses in home loss

Hassan attempted eight crosses as his side fell to a 1-0 loss to Atletico Madrid. He has provided three assists this season, two of which have come in the last six matches. He completed one of his eight crosses and while he has attempted eight crosses on four occassions, this is the first time he has completed fewer than three when attempting eight.