Haji Wright Injury: Could miss up to 12 weeks

Wright (quad) may be sidelined for up to 12 weeks, according to Coventry City manager Frank Lampard. "He won't be available for a little while, he's got a very serious quad injury which is disappointing for Haji and for us. It's certainly going to be a number of weeks, could even be up to 12 weeks."

Wright's absence throughout Coventry City's preseason build-up owed to a quad problem that Frank Lampard confirmed last Friday was still being investigated, with the club unwilling to commit to any timeline until further evaluation was complete. That evaluation has since pointed to a serious issue, with Lampard now indicating Wright could be sidelined for up to 12 weeks, a spell that would carry him well past the season opener against Arsenal and deep into Coventry City's return to the Premier League. Wright's absence leaves newcomers Taiwo Awoniyi and Sidiki Cherif, as well as Ellis Simms, to compete for the central striking role in the meantime, and with no firm return date locked in, the club's focus will center on staged rehabilitation work rather than targeting any specific fixture for his comeback.