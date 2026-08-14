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Haji Wright Injury: Not in squad for friendly

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 14, 2026 at 1:03pm

Wright (undisclosed) wasn't in the squad for Friday's friendly match against AS Monaco.

Wright had a brilliant 2025/26 season in the Championship, leading Coventry with 17 goals, but he didn't play in the friendly against Espanyol on Aug. 8 and is also out of Friday's friendly. At this point, it's fair to wonder whether the striker will be fit enough to play in the opener against Arsenal on Friday, Aug. 21. If he can't go, Ellis Simms seems to be the lone option to start up front for Coventry having started their last two friendlies.

Haji Wright
Coventry City
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