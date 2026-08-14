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Haji Wright Injury: Quad issue confirmed, severity unknown

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 14, 2026 at 4:35pm

Wright has been dealing with a muscle injury which has prevented him from playing in the preseason period, with coach Frank Lampard commenting Friday that "He has got a quad injury which we are investigating so I will tell you more when we know exactly what it is.", Brian Dick of the Coventry Telegraph reports.

Wright's injury is still under assessment, so it's difficult to determine his recovery timeline, though the fact that he has failed to appear in practice games suggests he could remain out in the season opener against Arsenal. Such situation would cause Ellis Simms to earn a greater role, potentially leading the front line at the beginning of the EPL campaign. Wright had previously seen almost null action throughout his World Cup run with the USMNT, so it's unclear when he got hurt.

Haji Wright
Coventry City
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