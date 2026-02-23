Hakan Calhanoglu Injury: Absent for Bodo/Glimt match
Calhanoglu (quad) trained only partially Monday and won't return in Tuesday's return leg versus Bodo/Glimt, Sky Italy relayed.
Calhanoglu needs a little more time to shake off a quad issue and is expected back for the Genoa clash. Henrikh Mkhitaryan or Petar Sucic will join Piotr Zielinski and Nicolo Barella in the midfield in relief.
