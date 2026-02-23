Hakan Calhanoglu headshot

Hakan Calhanoglu Injury: Absent for Bodo/Glimt match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Calhanoglu (quad) trained only partially Monday and won't return in Tuesday's return leg versus Bodo/Glimt, Sky Italy relayed.

Calhanoglu needs a little more time to shake off a quad issue and is expected back for the Genoa clash. Henrikh Mkhitaryan or Petar Sucic will join Piotr Zielinski and Nicolo Barella in the midfield in relief.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hakan Calhanoglu
