Hakan Calhanoglu Injury: Absent for Bodo/Glimt match

Calhanoglu (quad) trained only partially Monday and won't return in Tuesday's return leg versus Bodo/Glimt, Sky Italy relayed.

Calhanoglu needs a little more time to shake off a quad issue and is expected back for the Genoa clash. Henrikh Mkhitaryan or Petar Sucic will join Piotr Zielinski and Nicolo Barella in the midfield in relief.