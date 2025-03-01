Hakan Calhanoglu Injury: Bows out aganst Napoli

Calhanoglu registered two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in 51 minutes in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Napoli before subbing off due to a thigh contusion, Gianluca Di Marzio reported.

Calhanoglu mostly had a quiet showing and limped off shortly after the interval after getting hit on the muscle in the first half. He'll undergo some tests before Wednesday's Champions League game versus Feyenoord. The coach picked Piotr Zielinski over Kristjan Asllani to fill in for him in the midfield.