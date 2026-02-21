Hakan Calhanoglu Injury: Completes suspension
Calhanoglu (quad) cleared a one-game ban in Saturday's 2-0 win over Lecce.
Calhanoglu will be eligible to play versus Genoa, while he missed the recent UEFA Champions League tilt because of a quad problem. The coach sounded optimistic about his availability for Tuesday in his post-game remarks, but Calhanoglu be evaluated in the next couple of days to determine his status and prospective playing time.
