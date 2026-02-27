Hakan Calhanoglu Injury: Fit for Genoa contest
Calhanoglu (quad) has been practicing fully since after the Bodo/Glimt bout and is poised to return versus Genoa on Saturday, La Gazzetta dello Sport informed.
Calhanoglu is in better shape after sitting out three tilts because of a quad ailment and will likely begin on the bench, considering he previously missed a month because of a calf injury. He has registered at least one shot, one chance created and one cross in his last five appearances, scoring and assisting once over that span.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hakan Calhanoglu See More
-
Game Previews
PSG vs Newcastle United Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD8 Prediction31 days ago
-
Game Previews
Inter Milan vs Arsenal Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD7 Prediction39 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS UCL Final Picks for PSG vs. Inter274 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Inter vs. Barcelona on Tuesday, May 6298 days ago
-
Fantasy Soccer Podcast
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Barcelona vs. Inter: Wednesday, April 30303 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hakan Calhanoglu See More