Hakan Calhanoglu headshot

Hakan Calhanoglu Injury: Fit for Genoa contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2026 at 9:59am

Calhanoglu (quad) has been practicing fully since after the Bodo/Glimt bout and is poised to return versus Genoa on Saturday, La Gazzetta dello Sport informed.

Calhanoglu is in better shape after sitting out three tilts because of a quad ailment and will likely begin on the bench, considering he previously missed a month because of a calf injury. He has registered at least one shot, one chance created and one cross in his last five appearances, scoring and assisting once over that span.

Hakan Calhanoglu
Inter Milan
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hakan Calhanoglu See More
