Hakan Calhanoglu Injury: Fit for Genoa contest

Calhanoglu (quad) has been practicing fully since after the Bodo/Glimt bout and is poised to return versus Genoa on Saturday, La Gazzetta dello Sport informed.

Calhanoglu is in better shape after sitting out three tilts because of a quad ailment and will likely begin on the bench, considering he previously missed a month because of a calf injury. He has registered at least one shot, one chance created and one cross in his last five appearances, scoring and assisting once over that span.