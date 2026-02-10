Calhanoglu has healed up from a calf strain that sidelined him for seven fixtures and will be back against Juventus barring a setback. It remains to be seen whether he'll recapture his significant role immediately or if the coach will be cautious. Henrikh Mkhitaryan has absorbed his minutes for the most part. Calhanoglu has logged at least one shot, one key pass and one cross in each of his last four displays, totaling 10 attempts (two on target), 11 chances created and 16 deliveries (eight accurate) and scoring and assisting once over that span.