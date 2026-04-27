Hakan Calhanoglu headshot

Hakan Calhanoglu Injury: Picks up new calf injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 27, 2026 at 5:51am

Calhanoglu has been diagnosed with a soleus strain in his left calf, Inter announced.

Calhanoglu was technically available but went unused versus Torino, as he was already hurting. He's set to miss at least the next two tilts versus Parma and Lazio, Sky Italy relayed. Petar Sucic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan will absorb his workload in the midfield.

Hakan Calhanoglu
Inter Milan
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