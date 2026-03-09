Hakan Calhanoglu Injury: Suffers another muscular injury
Calhanoglu has been diagnosed with a mild right adductor strain, Inter announced.
Calhanoglu was oddly unused in the Milan clash, but the reason was injury-related, even though he made the bench. According to Sky Italy, He's currently expected to miss Saturday's home game versus Atalanta and try to return against either Fiorentina or Roma, but he might be held out until he's 100 since he has dealt with a few problems in recent weeks. Piotr Zielinski, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Petar Sucic will continue filling in for him.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hakan Calhanoglu See More
-
Game Previews
PSG vs Newcastle United Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD8 Prediction41 days ago
-
Game Previews
Inter Milan vs Arsenal Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD7 Prediction49 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS UCL Final Picks for PSG vs. Inter284 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Inter vs. Barcelona on Tuesday, May 6308 days ago
-
Fantasy Soccer Podcast
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Barcelona vs. Inter: Wednesday, April 30313 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hakan Calhanoglu See More