Hakan Calhanoglu Injury: Suffers another muscular injury

Calhanoglu has been diagnosed with a mild right adductor strain, Inter announced.

Calhanoglu was oddly unused in the Milan clash, but the reason was injury-related, even though he made the bench. According to Sky Italy, He's currently expected to miss Saturday's home game versus Atalanta and try to return against either Fiorentina or Roma, but he might be held out until he's 100 since he has dealt with a few problems in recent weeks. Piotr Zielinski, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Petar Sucic will continue filling in for him.