Hakan Calhanoglu Injury: Will miss season finale

Calhanoglu (calf) is already in Instabul to continue his rehab, as Turkey coach Vincenzo Montella told Sky: "We hope he can find the right condition over the next two weeks."

Calhanoglu has been unfit to play for the past four matches, although he was on the bench a few times to cheer his teammates on and celebrate the title. The injury was initially believed to be minor, so he shouldn't have trouble recuperating ahead of the World Cup opener. He's been brilliant when healthy this year, tallying 10 goals, six assists, 58 shots, and 49 chances created, but a few muscular problems limited him to 28 appearances (25 starts).