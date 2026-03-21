Hakan Calhanoglu headshot

Hakan Calhanoglu Injury: Will return versus Fiorentina

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Calhanoglu (thigh) has returned to full training shortly after the previous game and will be in contention to start against Fiorentina on Sunday, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed.

Calhanoglu has quickly shaken off his latest minor muscular problem and will duel with Petar Sucic to get the nod in the midfield, since Henrikh Mkhitaryan (thigh) is unavailable. He has made just two cameos since early January due to multiple injuries. He has recorded at least one shot, amassing 15 (five on target), one key pass, totaling 13, and one cross, racking up 21 (eight accurate) in his last six outings, scoring twice and assisting once.

Hakan Calhanoglu
Inter Milan
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