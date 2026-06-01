Hakan Calhanoglu headshot

Hakan Calhanoglu News: Appears off bench in friendly

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

Calhanoglu (calf) returned to action as a substitute for Turkiye in Monday's friendly win over North Macedonia.

Calhanoglu is most likely ready to start and should captain his national team in the summer competition, offering a steady source of passing and ball recovery stats in holding midfield. His eventual addition to the initial lineup will lead to reduced involvement for Salih Ozcan and possibly Orkun Kokcu. In addition to his open play value, Calhanoglu is a solid set-piece taker, having scored five times from the penalty spot for Inter Milan in 2025/26 while also delivering corners and free kicks for both club and country. During the World Cup qualifying stage, he recorded one goal and four assists throughout seven games.

Hakan Calhanoglu
Inter Milan
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