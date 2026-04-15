Hakan Calhanoglu headshot

Hakan Calhanoglu News: Assist, season-high interceptions

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Calhanoglu assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 4-3 win against Como. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 69th minute.

Calhanoglu contributed at both ends of the pitch, registering an assist from his only chance created on the night to make it back to back assists and three goal contributions across his last two games. Defensively he was even more impressive, leading his side in both tackles and interceptions with four of each, the latter being a season high for him.

Hakan Calhanoglu
Inter Milan
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