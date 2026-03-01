Hakan Calhanoglu headshot

Hakan Calhanoglu News: Converts penalty in Genoa game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Calhanoglu (quad) scored one goal to go with one shot (one on target), three crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in 31 minutes in Saturday's 2-0 win over Genoa.

Calhanoglu made the most of his minutes by drilling a spot-kick and sealing the deal in the second half. It's his ninth goal in the season, eight of which in domestic play. He'll be a fixture of the formation if he manages to stay healthy, which hasn't been the case in the last couple of months. He has logged at least one shot and one cross in his last six appearances, amassing 15 attempts (five on target) and 21 deliveries (eight accurate), scoring twice and adding 13 key passes and 14 corners over that span.

Hakan Calhanoglu
Inter Milan
