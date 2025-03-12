Hakan Calhanoglu News: Converts PK against Feyenoord

Calhanoglu scored one goal to go with two shots (one on target), four crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Tuesday's 2-1 victory versus Feyenoord.

Calhanoglu made the stat-sheet for the second consecutive game by keeping his aplomb from the spot, thwarting any comeback hopes by the opposing team. He put a scoring drought in the rearview mirror and improved to eight goals in the season. He has dished out an assist and posted 10 shots (three on target), nine key passes and 28 crosses (nine accurate) in the last five fixtures.