Hakan Calhanoglu headshot

Hakan Calhanoglu News: Creates six chances in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

Calhanoglu created six chances and sent in seven crosses (five accurate) during Sunday's 1-0 loss against Bologna.

Calhanoglu had a huge display of playmaking here, with his crosses being Inter's biggest weapon throughout the entire contest. The six chances created matched the previous season high for the midfielder and put him among the top 20 Serie A players in the category despite the fact he missed a bunch of games during the campaign.

Hakan Calhanoglu
Inter Milan
