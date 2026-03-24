Hakan Calhanoglu News: Decent showing in Fiorentina tilt

Calhanoglu (thigh) created two scoring chances and had four crosses (three accurate), one corner and one tackle (one won) in 69 minutes in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Fiorentina.

Calhanoglu was able to start and play most of the game in his return and put up okay numbers, although he snapped an ongoing six-match streak with at least one shot. Instead, this marked his seventh straight appearance with at least one key pass, amassing 15, one cross, racking up 25 (11 accurate), and one corner, for a total of 15. He has also scored twice and notched eight tackles (three won) and 15 attempts (five on target) during that stretch.