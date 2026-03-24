Hakan Calhanoglu News: Decent showing in Fiorentina tilt
Calhanoglu (thigh) created two scoring chances and had four crosses (three accurate), one corner and one tackle (one won) in 69 minutes in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Fiorentina.
Calhanoglu was able to start and play most of the game in his return and put up okay numbers, although he snapped an ongoing six-match streak with at least one shot. Instead, this marked his seventh straight appearance with at least one key pass, amassing 15, one cross, racking up 25 (11 accurate), and one corner, for a total of 15. He has also scored twice and notched eight tackles (three won) and 15 attempts (five on target) during that stretch.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hakan Calhanoglu See More
-
Game Previews
PSG vs Newcastle United Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD8 Prediction56 days ago
-
Game Previews
Inter Milan vs Arsenal Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD7 Prediction64 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS UCL Final Picks for PSG vs. Inter299 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Inter vs. Barcelona on Tuesday, May 6323 days ago
-
Fantasy Soccer Podcast
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Barcelona vs. Inter: Wednesday, April 30328 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hakan Calhanoglu See More