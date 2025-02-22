Hakan Calhanoglu News: Dishes assist versus Genoa
Calhanoglu assisted once to go with two crosses (one accurate), two clearances and one corner in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Genoa.
Calhanoglu came off the bench as he wasn't 100 percent but had his first goal contribution in a couple of months, where he also missed time due to injury, through a corner kick that found Lautaro Martinez on the game-winner. It's his third helper of the year. He has totaled nine key passes, 27 crosses (11 accurate) and 20 corners in the last five games.
