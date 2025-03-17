Hakan Calhanoglu News: Dishes out assist versus Atalanta

Calhanoglu assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), seven crosses (one accurate) and five corners in Sunday's 2-0 victory against Atalanta.

Calhanoglu kept up his good form by finding Carlos Augusto with a laser sharp corner kick midway through his second half. It's his fourth seasonal assist. He has scored twice and logged 11 shots (four on target), eight key passes and 33 crosses (nine accurate) in the last five matches.