Hakan Calhanoglu News: Fires five shots in Parma tilt

Calhanoglu committed one foul and recorded five shots (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Parma.

Calhanoglu led his team in attempts, but his aim wasn't on point, and he didn't contribute in other areas. He has scored twice, assisted once and notched 15 shots (four on target), eight chances created and 27 crosses (eight accurate) in the last five contests.