Hakan Calhanoglu News: Goal, assist Sunday
Calhanoglu scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and one chance created in Sunday's 5-2 win over Roma.
Calhanoglu would add two goal contributions to his tally in Inter's massive win Sunday, scoring first in extra time of the first half before assisting on Marcus Thuram's goal in the 55th minute. This gives the midfielder three goal contributions in his past three appearances, earning a goal just two appearances ago. He has nine goals and three assists this campaign, now with one more goal contribution than last season.
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