Hakan Calhanoglu headshot

Hakan Calhanoglu News: On bench to face Juventus

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2026

Calhanoglu (calf) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Juventus.

Calhanoglu is back on the bench for Saturday's clash against Juventus after recovering from a calf strain that sidelined him for seven matches. The midfielder returns to the squad but could be eased back into action, with Petar Sucic starting alongside Piotr Zielinski and Nicolo Barella in midfield.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hakan Calhanoglu
