Hakan Calhanoglu News: On bench to face Juventus
Calhanoglu (calf) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Juventus.
Calhanoglu is back on the bench for Saturday's clash against Juventus after recovering from a calf strain that sidelined him for seven matches. The midfielder returns to the squad but could be eased back into action, with Petar Sucic starting alongside Piotr Zielinski and Nicolo Barella in midfield.
