Hakan Calhanoglu headshot

Hakan Calhanoglu News: Out for Lecce contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Calhanoglu (calf) had four shots, one key pass and two crosses (zero accurate) and collected his fifth yellow card in 36 minutes in Saturday's 3-2 victory over Juventus.

Calhanoglu had a good shift off the bench after missing several games because of a calf injury, helping a late surge even though he wasn't directly involved in the goals. However, he won't be an option versus Lecce next Saturday because of yellow-card accumulation. Petar Sucic, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Davide Frattesi will fill in for him and Nicolo Barella (suspension) in the next domestic bout, while Calhanoglu will likely get more run in the two Bodo/Glimt tilts. He has tallied at least one shot, one chance crated and one cross in five consecutive displays.

Hakan Calhanoglu
Inter Milan
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hakan Calhanoglu See More
