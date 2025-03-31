Hakan Calhanoglu News: Pedestrian versus Udinese
Calhanoglu had one shot (zero on goal), two clearances, one block and one interception in Sunday's 2-1 win versus Udinese.
Calhanoglu took a step back compared to his recent performances and almost exclusively contributed defensively in this one. He has scored twice, assisted once and posted 10 shots (four on target) and eight chances created in the last four matches.
