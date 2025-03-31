Fantasy Soccer
Hakan Calhanoglu News: Pedestrian versus Udinese

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Calhanoglu had one shot (zero on goal), two clearances, one block and one interception in Sunday's 2-1 win versus Udinese.

Calhanoglu took a step back compared to his recent performances and almost exclusively contributed defensively in this one. He has scored twice, assisted once and posted 10 shots (four on target) and eight chances created in the last four matches.

