Calhanoglu had another highly productive display and made the stat sheet again, this time with an assist, by setting up a volley by Piotr Zielinski with a surgical corner kick. It's his third helper in the campaign, while he had found the target in the previous three games. He paced his team in all the key offensive stats, setting new season highs in corners and crosses. He has taken three or more shots in four straight matches, totaling 15 (six on target) and adding 11 key passes, 19 crosses (13 accurate) and 16 corners over that span.