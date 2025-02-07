Fantasy Soccer
Hakan Calhanoglu headshot

Hakan Calhanoglu News: Puts up numbers in Fiorentina game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

Calhanoglu won one of two tackles and registered one shot (zero on goal), 10 crosses (one accurate) and seven corners in Thursday's 3-0 defeat against Fiorentina.

Calhanoglu wasn't too brilliant but amassed stats thanks to a host of corner kicks, although he wasn't very precise. He's looking for the best condition after missing more than a month. He has scored and assisted twice in his last five displays, notching five shots (three on target), 11 key passes and 27 crosses (15 accurate).

Hakan Calhanoglu
Inter Milan
