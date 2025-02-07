Hakan Calhanoglu News: Puts up numbers in Fiorentina game

Calhanoglu won one of two tackles and registered one shot (zero on goal), 10 crosses (one accurate) and seven corners in Thursday's 3-0 defeat against Fiorentina.

Calhanoglu wasn't too brilliant but amassed stats thanks to a host of corner kicks, although he wasn't very precise. He's looking for the best condition after missing more than a month. He has scored and assisted twice in his last five displays, notching five shots (three on target), 11 key passes and 27 crosses (15 accurate).