Hakan Calhanoglu headshot

Hakan Calhanoglu News: Returns to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Calhanoglu (quadriceps) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Genoa.

Calhanoglu is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Genoa. The midfielder is in better shape after sitting out three matches with a quad ailment but will likely be eased back into action, especially considering he previously missed a month with a calf injury. He remains an undisputed starter when fully fit and could reclaim his spot soon. Henrikh Mkhitaryan continues to start in his place in midfield.

Hakan Calhanoglu
Inter Milan
