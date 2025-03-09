Hakan Calhanoglu News: Scores versus Monza

Calhanoglu scored one goal to go with six shots (two on target), 15 crosses (six accurate) and 12 corners in Saturday's 3-2 victory over Monza.

Calhanoglu had his most productive game of the season, considering he also notched six key passes, leading his team in pretty much every offensive stat and hitting the net for the first time in 2025 with a cannon shot in the bottom corner. He's up to seven goals in the season. He has assisted once and logged eight shots (two on target), 10 chances created and 30 crosses (10 accurate) in the last five games.