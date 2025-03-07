Hakan Calhanoglu News: Swings in five crosses against Feyenoord

Calhanoglu (thigh) had five crosses (one accurate), two corners and one interception in nine minutes in Wednesday's 2-0 win over Feyenoord.

Calhanoglu was mostly spared due to a minor thigh injury but got busy during his short time on the pitch. It remains to be seen whether he'll be managed again versus Monza on Saturday ahead of the return leg since he's not 100 percent. He has assisted once and posted three shots (one on target), eight chances created, 20 crosses (seven accurate) and 13 corners in the last five matches (three starts).