Calhanoglu failed to find the target despite his constant attempts from outside the box in Wednesday's clash. The midfielder was more efficient in his ball deliveries, recording 93- and 33-percent pass and cross accuracy, respectively. However, he was unable to start a productive run in terms of direct contributions after assisting in his previous outing. Thus, he remains with seven goals and four assists across all competitions. He should retain playmaking value as he splits set-piece duties with Federico Dimarco in most matches.