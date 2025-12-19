Calhanoglu returned to full training after missing one tilt and was spotted warming up, but the coach erred on the side of caution ahead of the potential final Monday, but Inter were knocked out on PKs. He'll likely replace Piotr Zielinski in the XI versus Atalanta on December 28. He has launched multiple crosses in the last five fixtures during which he has seen substantial minutes, totaling 19 (five accurate), scoring once and adding six key passes, six shots (three on target) and 13 corners over that span.