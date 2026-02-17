Hakan Calhanoglu headshot

Hakan Calhanoglu News: Will miss Bodo/Glimt clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

Calhanoglu won't play versus Bodo/Glimt because of quad muscle fatigue, Sky Italy reported.

Calhanoglu suffered a muscular ailment and won't be risked, considering he recently missed time with a calf problem. He'll have a week to get healthy for the return leg since he's suspended for the next Serie A game. Piotr Zielinski will continue anchoring the midfield, with two among Nicolo Barella, Petar Sucic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan next to him.

Hakan Calhanoglu
Inter Milan
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hakan Calhanoglu See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hakan Calhanoglu See More
PSG vs Newcastle United Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD8 Prediction
SOC
PSG vs Newcastle United Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD8 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
21 days ago
Inter Milan vs Arsenal Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD7 Prediction
SOC
Inter Milan vs Arsenal Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD7 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
29 days ago
DraftKings DFS UCL Final Picks for PSG vs. Inter
SOC
DraftKings DFS UCL Final Picks for PSG vs. Inter
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
264 days ago
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Inter vs. Barcelona on Tuesday, May 6
SOC
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Inter vs. Barcelona on Tuesday, May 6
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
288 days ago
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Barcelona vs. Inter: Wednesday, April 30
SOC
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Barcelona vs. Inter: Wednesday, April 30
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
293 days ago