Hakan Calhanoglu News: Will miss Bodo/Glimt clash
Calhanoglu won't play versus Bodo/Glimt because of quad muscle fatigue, Sky Italy reported.
Calhanoglu suffered a muscular ailment and won't be risked, considering he recently missed time with a calf problem. He'll have a week to get healthy for the return leg since he's suspended for the next Serie A game. Piotr Zielinski will continue anchoring the midfield, with two among Nicolo Barella, Petar Sucic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan next to him.
